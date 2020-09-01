MOBILE, Ala. - Mobile police have identified the victim of a homicide.
Officers responded to the 1700 block of Colonial Oaks Drive at approximately 10:36 a.m. on Tuesday, September 1 in reference to one down.
They say upon arrival, officers located the male victim down inside the residence suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
The male victim was identified as 23-year-old Troyzavia Rhodes.
Rhodes was pronounced deceased at the scene.
This is an active homicide investigation.
