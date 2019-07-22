MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A former commercial fisherman is headed to federal prison for attacking his captain and another crew member with a filet knife.
Christopher Dreiling was found guilty of two counts of assault with intent to murder and sentenced to 30 years in prison.
The crime happened August 20, 2017, in the Gulf of Mexico. After Dreiling stabbed the victims, he forced them into the water about 46 miles south of Gulf Shores.
The victims were rescued by the Coast Guard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.