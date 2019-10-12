Mobile police have made an arrest in multiple commercial robberies.
According to Sergeant LaDerrick DuBose, 49-year-old Christopher Casey was involved in multiple commercial robberies today at multiple locations around the city.
DuBose says Casey was taken into custody following a vehicle pursuit that ended at Springhill Avenue at North Florida Street.
