BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) – A Coastal Alabama Community College official targeted for dismissal alleges that the chancellor of the state’s two-year college system wants to fire her because she was investigating corruption.
Laura Burks, who has been suspended from her job as vice president for human resources since November last year, is fighting for her job this week at an administrative hearing before Jefferson State Community College President Keith Brown.
Her attorney, Tom Loper, argued at the hearing Monday that college officials moved against his client after former President Gary Branch asked her and other officials to look into corruption at two colleges that merged with Faulkner State Community College in Baldwin County in 2017 to form Coastal Alabama Community College.
“It’s our belief that the chancellor wanted to shut this investigation down,” he said during his opening statement.
But college officials maintain that the termination is the sole result of Burks’ failure to perform her duties and her falsification of a document submitted as part of a peer review process.
“This dishonest behavior, alone, warrants termination,” said Windy Bitzer, an attorney for the college.
Coastal Alabama Community College Police Chief Christopher Johnson, who is on leave and also has been targeted for dismissal, testified that Branch asked him, Burks and several other officials in 2017 to investigate missing property from the Thomasville campus.
That probe led to the arrest of Daniel Wynn, a maintenance worker. Johnson testified that the probe then led to Tom Reed, who was the college’s director of building and grounds.
Both men currently face charges of receiving stolen property.
Johnson testified that investigators had other leads but that two-year system Chancellor Jimmy Baker ordered the investigation stopped.
“The evidence that we collected pointed to others, but as I said, the investigation was terminated,” he said.
Johnson testified that in addition to himself and Burks, one other employee who participated in the investigation also has been designated for termination.
When Faulkner State Community College merged with Jefferson Davis Community College in Escambia County and Alabama Southern Community College in Monroeville, it formed the state’s largest community college. The combined operation now serves more than 10,000 students at 15 campuses over 9,000 square miles in southwest Alabama.
Branch, who was president of Faulkner and then the combined community college for 38 years before stepping down last year, testified that he ordered the investigation after receiving an anonymous letter alleging misappropriation of college funds. He said the investigation produced evidence of misuse of funds at the campus that serves parolees at the Department of Correction’s LIFE Tech center in Thomasville. He said he reported those results to the Alabama Ethics Commission.
Attorneys for the college tried to keep the focus on Burks.
Patty Hughston, who served as interim president of Coastal Alabama Community College after Branch’s resignation at the end of September last year, testified that Burks altered a January 2017 memo related to salary schedules for college employees. The altered document showed that division chairs were authorized to receive $1,000 salary supplements.
Michelle Sylvester, special assistant to the interim president of the college, testified that questions arose about the salary supplements because they were higher than the $400 supplements that division chairs at other community colleges received.
Hughston testified that a computer analysis confirmed that the change had been made on Burks’ college computer on Sept. 30.
But Branch testified that he authorized Burks to make the changes and added that the chancellor had approved the increases.
Under cross-examination from attorney Roger Bates, Branch acknowledged that he signed a separation agreement on Sept. 25 of last year in which he agreed to have no communications with college employees after that date. That was five days before he authorized Burks to change the personnel memo.
But Branch disagreed that he had not authority at that point.
“I don’t see it that way, Roger,” he said. “I was still the president.”
When the attorney for Burks pressed Hughston on cross-examination, she acknowledged that she did not talk to Burks or Branch before deciding to seek the administrator’s termination.
Loper asked Hughston if it was possible Branch asked Burks to change the document.
“I would have no knowledge of that,” Hughston said.
Said Loper: “Because you didn’t question Dr. Branch.”
Attorneys for the two-year college system put on testimony detailing a long list of alleged failures by Burks to properly maintain personnel files both before and after the consolidation. Brooke Strickland, the director of human resources at Wallace Community College in Dothan, testified that she served on the peer review team that evaluated human resources at Coastal Alabama Community College.
Strickland said personnel files were not properly maintained and that the business office had to generate many personnel documents on its own. She cited a “lack of leadership from an HR perspective.”
Said Sylvester: “You would be unable to track individuals within the college who may have progressed from one position to another.”
Hughston acknowledged under questioning by Loper that she hired a human resources specialist to assist the woman who took over responsibility for those duties after Burks went on leave. He submitted documents indicating that the college last month advertised for three additional human resources positions.
Loper suggested those actions demonstrate that his client was overwhelmed with little to no help and could not be expected to handle the entire HR load on her own.
“Ms. Burks had no help,” he said during his opening statement. “She was a one-man shop.”
In her opening statement, Bitzer lambasted “sideshow tactics” to distract from the fact the Burks has failed to adequately perform her job.
“Nothing else is relevant. … This hearing could easily turn into a circus,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.