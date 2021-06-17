Delta Sigma Theta Sorority is partnering with Franklin Primary Health Center to hold a Community Health Fair on Thursday, June 24th from 3:00pm-6:00pm. Healthcare workers will be on hand to give the COVID-19 vaccine, while also offering COVID-19 tests and more. Just make sure you bring a photo ID.

The event was originally set for Friday, June 18th but due to the threat of inclement weather, organizers decided to push it back.

Tamekia Cunningham from Delta Sigma Theta Sorority joins Lenise Ligon on FOX10 News at 4PM to talk about the event.