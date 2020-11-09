MOBILE, Ala. – The University of Mobile invites the community to campus for a Veterans Day ceremony on Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. to honor the sacrifices made by military veterans.
Officials say the university’s brass and percussion ensemble RamCorps will perform, and Chaplain Endel Lee, RDML (Ret), USN and UM alumnus, will speak at the outdoor ceremony set for the Bedsole Commons patio on the University of Mobile campus.
University of Mobile graduates have gone on to serve in each of the four branches of the United States military. The Veterans Day ceremony will honor all members of the UM family and the greater community who have or are currently serving.
In accordance with Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines, State of Alabama and University of Mobile mandates, face masks or face shields will be required. For more information, please visit umobile.edu/coronavirus.
Lee graduated from UM in 1985 with a Bachelor of Arts. He then continued his education, earning a Master of Divinity, Master of Religious Education, and Doctor of Philosophy from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, TX.
He joined the Marine Corps Reserve in 1982, serving for 11 years as both an enlisted member and an officer, before being commissioned into the Navy Reserve as a chaplain in 1993. He is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom, and served for nearly a year with the Coast Guard in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina. He retired in September 2020 following 38 years of military service.
After his military service, Lee has been a senior pastor, associate pastor, interim pastor, seminary professor, director of Pastoral Care and Counseling in a hospital setting and National Coordinator of Disaster Spiritual Care for the Southern Baptist Convention. Currently, he leads initiatives for planting churches near military installations to support the spiritual needs of military communities.
For information about the Veterans Day event, visit umobile.edu.
