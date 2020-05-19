3 people were killed and 1 person severely injured in a car crash Sunday night in Monroe County.
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency told FOX 10 news, the crash happened around 11:30, 2 cars collided into each other.
State troopers identified the victims as 26-year-old Keshia Stallworth, who was driving, 23-year-old Jessica Talbert, and 28-year-old Jazzmon Anderson.
“It’s heartbreaking because like they’re young,“ said Kellie Anderson, a friend of Talbert and Anderson. “It can be hurtful especially when growing up together."
She said Talbert and Anderson were dating. She remembered them as fun to be around.
“He was such an exciting dude. When I met him, he was just goofy. He was this goofy dude that loved to make people laugh," said Kellie Anderson. “She was a tough girl too. She looked very intimidating but she was a sweet girl under that skin.”
The entire community felt the impact, including some folks who live near the scene of the accident.
“It’s like a big family from one end of the street to the other end of the street from north to south. When one hurt, we all hurt,” one neighbor said.
Other community members said this brings light to a problematic roadway that needs fixing.
“This has always been a dangerous Highway. Highway 21 North and everything. the road needs to be expanded,” said James Averhart, who's from the area.
“At night we have to deal with deers are jumping. Right here a lot of deers will cross,” another neighbor said.
ALEA is still investigating the accident. State troopers said it could be months before we find out exactly what happened.
