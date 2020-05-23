THEODORE, Ala. (WALA)-- In her short life, Devinee Rooney touched the lives of countless people.
Those who knew her say she was a girl with so much personality, a social butterfly, a competitive team player, active in several groups and sports.
She was a friend to all.
“She could like walk into a crowd when they’re all down and make everybody laugh or like happy. She could make your worst day the best day of your life,” said one of her best friends, Sydney Kruse.
ALEA troopers say the 18-year-old was killed in a four vehicle crash on Schillinger near Tara Lane Friday afternoon when another driver hit her car head on as they swerved to avoid another car pulling out into traffic.
“It’s really hard cause she’s my little sister. Don’t take life for granted. Ya’ll don’t know, a person beside you, you don’t know when their last minute is.”
“One of the last things she said to me is that we were gonna miss these moments when we didn’t have them anymore.”
Rooney was set to graduate from Theodore High School on Tuesday, a milestone she was looking forward to as she prepared to take on the next chapter of her life attending Mississippi Gulf Coast with a full ride in the fall.
“For me not to be able to see her graduate hurts more than ever because she was supposed to walk across that stage and hear everybody scream for her, so that hurts the most.”
Friends, family, classmates and school staff gathered Saturday evening on the school’s football field to honor her.
Many graduating seniors plan to wear yellow and purple in her honor at their commencement Tuesday.
Her older sister will walk across the stage in her place.
