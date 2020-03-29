MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a big turnout Sunday evening as people packed parking lots at local hospitals to show support for healthcare workers.
"Light it up Mobile" encouraged drivers to find a spot and turn on their flashers for patients at staff.
Mobile Infirmary, University Hospital, Springhill Medical Center, and Providence Hospital were all lit up as the community continues to battle the coronavirus outbreak.
