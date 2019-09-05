“COMPASS II LIFE” teen mentoring program
The unfortunate event that happened last Friday at Ladd-Peebles Stadium during a high school football game is still a major concern for many. Nine people were shot. A 17 year old student has been arrested in connection to the shooting. A local youth mentor wants parents to know that teen mentoring services are available for troubled teenagers. Deon Gatson stopped by our studio during Fox 10 News at 4pm to talk more about "Compass II Life".
Offered weekly at two locations:
Mobile
Lifelines Counseling Center
4904 Oak Circle Drive
6pm - 7pm Tuesdays
Daphne
Focal Point Counseling 6642 Park Drive Suite B
4pm - 5pm Wednesdays
The sessions are led by founder and director Deon Gatson, M.A.,a professional therapist who was previously an employee of Mobile County Juvenile Courts Strickland Youth Center. Deon encourages teens to live life with high standards, and is very effective in working with troubled teens and adolescents facing issues such as low self-esteem/confidence, anger management, respect for parents/authority, life purpose, academic motivation, and goal orientation.
Founding Adviser: Patricia Vanderpool, LPC
Therapist: Candi Rester, M.S.
Therapist: Robin Snider, B.S.
Therapist: Daniel Wattier, M.A.
Compass II Life has an active Committee that meets quarterly to improve the quality of the program, measure success rates, and ensure continued area-wide collaboration. Our Committee partners include Baldwin/Mobile County Public Schools staff, senior licensed therapists, and representatives from both the City of Mobile and the City of Daphne.
