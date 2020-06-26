We have an update on a story we first told you about on FOX10 News Thursday.
It concerns violations of the "Safer at Home" order at local businesses, especially restaurants.
Thursday, we told you the health department had set up a site where people could file complaints about those who work at businesses, like food handlers at restaurants, not wearing masks.
Friday, Dr. Rendi Murphree said a number of people had contacted that site.
She said, "Since yesterday, we have received 25 complaints. We usually get a couple of week, and so I'm really happy that talking about that. Yesterday provided an outlet for people to let us know when you see that the 'safer at home' order is not being followed.
The website is ISComplaints@mchd.org
It's listed as inspection services complaints.
Friday, the department reported 52 cases in Mobile County were added Thursday.
And Dr. Murphree said they fear that when they look back on Monday, this week will mark a record number of cases reported in any one week in Mobile or the state since mid-March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.