Conagra is recalling some Birds Eye Broccoli Tots due to the potential presence of small rocks and metal fragments in the product.

The company said it was made aware of the issue through calls from consumers.

The impacted products are Birds Eye Broccoli Tots in 12-ounce packages with specific best buy dates.

The recalled dates are August 11, 2022; August 12, 2022; August 19, 2022; August 25, 2022; November 10, 2022; and November 10, 2022.

Conagra said it has two reports of people damaging their teeth. Anyone who purchased the tots are advised to dispose of them.

To get a refund, customers can call Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 1-800-921-7404 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. CST Monday through Friday, or email consumer.care@conagra.com.