PERDIDO KEY, Fla. (WALA) -- FOX10 News is following breaking news out of Perdido Key this morning.
Fire crews are on the scene of a fire at Key Harbour Condominiums in Perdido Key. That's just east of the Alabama line.
The fire spread to multiple structures, with at least one building destroyed and another building, which appears to be a beach house, fully involved as of 6:30 a.m.
People were observed being removed from the area on stretchers.
Officials say two were transported to an area hospital -- one firefighter with heat-related injuries and a resident with mild smoke-related injuries. Both are expected to be OK.
Neighbors told FOX10 News they heard what sounded like an explosion around 4 a.m. We're told people ran from the nearby Flora-Bama establishment to knock on doors and get people to evacuate to safety.
Officials say the majority of condominium units were destroyed, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
Perdido Key Drive was shut down near the 17000 block, just past the state line, to allow fire crews to connect hoses to hydrants.
Bystanders watched the efforts of firefighters from nearby condominiums and the street.
FOX10 News reporter Ashlyn Irons is on scene. We will bring you additional details on air on FOX10 News and here on FOX10tv.com as well.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.