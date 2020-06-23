A representative of a Sons of Confederate Veterans group asked the Mobile City Council to give the Admiral Raphael Semmes statue to his group.
But Mayor Sandy Stimpson spoke out about what he believes should happen to the statue.
The Admiral Semmes statue is in the History Museum of Mobile after Mayor Stimpson said he removed it from downtown to protect it from being destroyed.
Tuesday morning, Joe Ringhoffer representing Admiral Raphael Semmes Camp 11 of the Sons of Confederate Veterans addressed the council.
He says the city should return the statue to the group, saying group members are the successors of those who donated the statue to the city.
Mayor Stimpson answered by saying what happens to the statue is ultimately the city council's call.
Ringhoffer said, "The commander of the United Confederate Veterans gave the Sons the charge of the defense of the Confederate soldiers good name and the guardianship of its history. Clearly Admiral Semmes good name and guardianship of its history have been harmed by the illegal removal of this monument."
When asked what he thought about the location of the monument, Stimpson said, "If you want to know what I think should happen to it, I think it needs to stay in the History Museum."
The city council did not take any action to move the statue.
