MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Hurricanes and tropical storms provide the right ingredients to form tornadoes.
"We don't get a lot of high level direct tornadoes unless they are within a hurricane system, right. so we experience the tornadoes that spin off within a hurricane," said Julie Shiyou-Woodard with Smart Home America.
Professionals warn not to wait until a storm hits.
"We really want people to take it seriously, to know and to think about and answer the questions now."
Dr. Bernard Eichold with the Mobile County Health Department encourages us to consider having a safe room built in our homes as part of our safety plan.
A safe room is specifically designed and built with FEMA guidelines to protect against extreme winds and flying debris.
"The research shows that they are very good for protecting you against catastrophic wind events."
When built following FEMA guidelines, safe rooms provide near-absolute protection from storms.
"A safe room needs to have basically a flashlight and a radio so you can keep up with what's going on."
Dr. Eichold says a safe room will really only be used for short term events.
"It's not going to be used for a long term event for days or weeks, but you just need to have a place in your home that you can run to if your telephone gives you an alert that a tornado is in your area."
"We do have the resources in our area, so I think that families that wanna go that route should definitely investigate that, cause i mean who wouldn't wanna do that next thing, right? to make sure your family is safe in bad weather and we are not short on bad weather here."
