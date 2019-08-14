Construction nearing completion on new Elberta High/Middle School wing

Elberta Middle and High School students having more to be excited about than just the start of the new school year, as construction begins to wrap up on the new wing of their school.
The Elberta High School feeder pattern began 3 years ago, and Baldwin County Public Schools continue to add on grade levels and new classrooms to host students and teachers.
We’re told construction of a new wing of the high school is expected to be finished over the next several weeks.
This new wing will host upperclassmen of the current grade 7-11 combined middle and high school.
School system officials say they’re happy to provide the community with their own space as the county continues to grow.
“The thing about Baldwin County is we’re large, but the segments of our areas still have that flavor of family, and that gives us as a system a family flavor," said Dr. Eddie Tyler, Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent.
We’re told more than 500 students are enrolled currently in the middle and high school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.