Its students and teachers’ last full week in the current Bay Minette Elementary School, as construction wraps up on their new, long anticipated facility!
FOX10 News, along with Baldwin County Schools, Bay Minette Elementary administration, and city officials got a sneak peek inside Tuesday morning, just one week away from when students will fill the halls.
The new school is located right behind the old one, and features 49 classrooms, a new media center, Student Resource Officer center, three new parking areas, a chorus, band room and more.
Parents, students, and faculty say the new school is a long time coming, and they’re looking forward to a new beginning.
“There’s a lot that’s going to be just like the first day jitters again, but just the fact that we’ve got one of the coolest buildings in the county makes it a really exciting experience for us,” said Matthew Craig, Bay Minette Elementary Assistant Principal.
Teachers will begin moving into the school Friday, October 11.
Students will fill classrooms starting next Tuesday, October 15, following Fall Break.
