The Alabama Public Charter School Commission on Friday granted a one-year delay to a group proposing a charter school in Washington County that has drawn fierce opposition.

The 5-1 vote means that Washington County Students First, which had planned to open the school in August, will have another year to pull off the plan. New board member Allison Haygood cast the dissenting vote.

Officials from Washington County Students First and the school told commission members that they have been stymied by intimidation tactics and problems with construction permitting.

“Specifically in our situation, we have construction delays that are out of our control,” said Nash Campbell, the organization’s attorney.

Campbell said the project, slated for property north of Chatom, has lost several subcontractors because of “bullying” by opponents in the community. He said several had quit after hearing threats that they would never work in Washington County again if they continued.

“We have found several contractors who were excited to work for us and then came back to us hat in hand,” said Jason Guffey, project manager Morcor, the company constructing the building.

DeWayne Byrd, president of the Washington County Board of Education, denied that opponents have harassed charter school backers.

“We have not bullied them anymore than they have bullied us,” he told FOX10 News.

Byrd, who was hoping the charter school commission would kill the project, said Friday’s meeting was “useless” and that it appeared commission members already had made up their mind to grant the extension.

“I don’t see how they could do that with all the proof they were supposed to have,” he said.

In addition to the delay, the charter school commission agreed to let Washington County Students First modify its enrollment plans. Instead of 260 students from kindergarten through seventh grade during the first year, Woodland Prep now pledges 260 students through eighth grade. Plans also call for pre-kindergarten, but that is through the state Department of Education. Founders of the charter said they hope to add a high school and increase enrollment in future years.

Woodland Prep is among a handful of charter schools approved by the state since Alabama allowed for the alternative schools. Charter schools are public institutions, and receive taxpayer funds, but they operate outside the control of the local school board and are exempt from some regulations.

The Washington County Board of Education is united against the charter school, which board members contend will damage the traditional public schools by siphoning away students and tax funds. Parents and school system employees also have offered vocal opposition.

Campbell said some of that opposition has been out of bounds. He accused school employees of spreading unfounded rumors that the school has ties to terrorism and Muslim extremism. That arises out of the fact that Washington County Students First has contracted with a charter school company run by a man named Soner Tarim to provide the educational program at the school.

Opponents of the charter school have said Tarim is involved with the Gülen charter school network, associated with Fehullah Gülen, a Turkish exile who have been living in Pennsylvania.

Campbell said it is nonsense.

“I’ve never seen anything like it,” he told the charter school commission members. “Most of it’s on company time, when they’re supposed to be teaching students.”

Tarim told commissioners that he has been thoroughly vetted over the past two decades running public charter schools in 17 Texas cities. He said those schools serve 35,000 students and employ 4,000 teachers.

One of the charter school board members said she was concerned some of the opposition is “racially motivated.”

Friday’s meeting comes amid increased scrutiny from outside Washington County. The Southern Poverty Law Center wrote to the charter school commission expressing concerns about several members whose terms expired at the end of last month and whether the board would have a legal quorum to conduct business.

In addition, state education Superintendent Eric Mackey this week sent a letter to the commission expressing a number of concerns about Woodland Prep.

“Personally, I am deeply disturbed by the many concerns surrounding Woodland Preparatory School,” he wrote.

Commission members grilled Woodland Prep representatives on a number of issues. Tarim, for instance, said the school has received $75,000 in grants and expects to receive more. But he added, “Our five-year projected budget doesn’t rely on grants or donations at all.”

Mac Buttram, chairman of the commission, asked whether the school would be able to reach its enrollment goal if given another year.

“If you don’t have those students, it’s unlikely we’re going to let you open,” he said.

Answered Tarim: “I am confident.”