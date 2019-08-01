The Mobile River Bridge- a major construction for the Alabama Department of Transportation that has been criticized recently over proposed toll amounts was a hot topic in the legislative committee meeting.
According to WSFA in Montgomery, the legislative contract review committee held its monthly meeting on Thursday, August 1 where they hear from state agencies who need contracts approved for services as well as legal counsel. We're told that generally most contracts speed through, however, that wasn't the case for this ALDOT contract.
ALDOT requested the committee renew a nearly $1 million legal contract for the Mobile Bridge project with the firm Maynard, Cooper and Gale who specializes in P3s. P3s are public and private partnerships with tolls. The Mobile River Bridge will be the first P3 in the state.
WSFA reported that lawmakers asked pointed questions and declined to move forward due to the, "controversy surrounding the project." They put if off for 45 days.
A representative from ALDOT was concerned this could leave them without legal representation on this issue. ALDOT officials told the new station that this is a critical contract which expires at the end of September.
