It looks as though the Fantasy will continue for another three years in Mobile.
Carnival Cruise Line officials and Mayor Sandy Stimpson signed a contract Tuesday extending the Carnival Fantasy operating out of Mobile until November 2022.
But could a newer, bigger cruise ship soon replace the Fantasy?
Carnival Cruise Line Vice-President Terry Thornton said out of the cruise line's 26 ships, "The Fantasy is in the top five of guest satisfaction in our entire fleet."
Stimpson said three years from now, he hopes he can say Mobile has continued to improve as a cruise port.
He also said, "But what we really want to happen during that three year period is for Terry to give us a call and say, 'We think we'll send you a better, a bigger cruise ship.' "
Thornton says that's possible, and he mentioned the height specifications for the proposed Mobile River Bridge, which is off the table for now.
He said, "At 215 feet, that will accommodate the next upgrade of size of ship to come to Mobile."
The mayor said he doesn't expect another Caribbean line to come to the city, but officials are looking at a different kind of cruise line.
Stimpson said, "There may be some kind of river cruise up and down the Tenn-Tom (Tennessee-Tombigbee) Waterway into the Mississippi River, so those are the changes being explored by Visit Mobile."
The Mobile City Council still has to approve the contract, but that's expected to be a formality and happen at Tuesday's meeting.
