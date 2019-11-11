The organizer of a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for the legal fees of a man arrested after allegedly stabbing a "Baby Trump" caricature balloon in Tuscaloosa says the money will all be refunded.
Apparently, someone flagged the campaign on GoFundMe.com.
The campaign had raised over $40,000 by Monday afternoon. The GoFundMe account page says they money was being raised for "restitutions for Baby Trump Stabber."
Hoyt Hutchinson is charged with felony first degree criminal mischief relating to the slashing of the Donald Trump balloon that was in Tuscaloosa Saturday for the Alabama/LSU game and a presidential appearance by President Trump.
A post by on the GoFundMe page Monday reads as follows:
We have been reported by the sympathizers. Apparently we didn’t read the fine print. Gofundme is not going to allow these generous donations to help Hoyt. They will soon likely refund all your support. Apologize for the inconvenience folks. Thanks for the kind words, prayer, and financial support. Reach out to Hoyt on Facebook we love hearing from fellow patriots #Trump2020
The vandalism of the protest balloon, which is over 20 feet tall, took place where the balloon was set up at a park near Bryant-Denny Stadium, where the nationally televised football game was played.
Jim Girvan, the organizer of a group that "adopts" out Baby Trump balloons for protests, said a man charged the balloon with a knife and cut an 8-foot-long gash in the back.
According to the GoFundMe page, money raised in excess of legal fees would have been donated to Trump's re-election campaign.
