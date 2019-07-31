The two men at the center of the controversy surrounding Heritage Funeral Home and Heritage Memorial Gardens Cemetery appeared before a judge today for their preliminary hearings. Judge Spiro Cheriogotis sent the case to a grand jury.
Cederick McMillian, CEO of Heritage Funeral Home and Pastor of the New Birth church is facing 3 counts of abuse of a corpse and Former Funeral director Joseph Bonner faces 2 counts of Abuse of a Corpse.
Those charges come from allegations that people were improperly buried in Heritage Memorial Gardens cemetery. Sheriff's deputies said in court today that families allegedly paid $1500 for grave vaults but only had grave liners. A detective also said caskets were improperly placed and the liners weren't sealed which may have led to water seeping into the graves.
Joseph Bonner's attorney argued that the prosecution didn't have enough evidence to prove Bonner was responsible for the alleged improper burial. He also called into question the standards those claims are based on. Bonner's attorney declined to speak with reporters following the trial.
Dennis Knizley, who represents McMillian, says his client wasn't directly involved and shouldn't be implicated.
"He was simply the person that had control of the funeral itself and nothing to do with the manner in which these people placed it into the ground which had nothing to do with the abuse of a corpse specifically," Knizley said.
Knizley also stated that McMillian is only CEO of Heritage Funeral Home as a ceremonial position since he was hired as Pastor of New Birth Church, which owns the funeral home and cemetery. Knizley added that the charge of abuse of a corpse is bizarre and doesn't fit this case.
"We're using a criminal statute of intentional abuse of a corps. I don't think the Smith family or anybody thinks that Cederick McMillian intentionally abused a corpse. If there's been a defective advice which was placed in the ground or apparatus, yes there may be a civil complaint but this is not criminal conduct," he explained.
Judge Cheriogotis mentioned the allegations outraged him and that his heart goes out to the families. He did, however, say there was not much probable cause. Yet, there was enough to send the case to a grand jury.
Cheriogotis also voiced concerns about the embalming of bodies, which the detective said was not included in the complaint.
In addition, the judge brought up concerns about the water table at the cemetery, which detectives said is too high for a cemetery to be built in that location.
Bonner remains free on bond. McMillian is still in jail for violating his probation on a SORNA (Sex Offender Registration Notification Act) violation charge.
