MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and hundreds gathered in Mobile Sunday to bring patients and survivors together.
Think Pink Tea at the Mobile Convention Center featured a "munch and mingle" with local cancer researchers and resource providers. There was also an expert panel to discuss treatment from diagnosis through reconstruction.
Virginia Bettis said it was important to recognize the strength of patients, survivors, advocates, and those working to find a cure.
"It's important to me because if it had not been for the people that do the cancer research and finding out what was going on with my father as well as my brother and especially my daughter, then we would not have known what was going on with their bodies," said Bettis.
Think Pink Tea also held a runway fashion show featuring cancer survivors.
