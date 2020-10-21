MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- Convicted child killer Heather Keaton was back in court Wednesday after her death sentence was overturned earlier this month. Her defense team hoped to take the death penalty off the table.
Keaton and Richard Deblase's son, John Deblase, are convicted of torturing and killing Richard’s two grandkids in 2010. Natalie and Chase were four and three years old.
Richard spoke to FOX10 News after the hearing Wednesday.
"I made a promise to God and these kids that until the day I die, she never gets out of jail again," said Richard Deblase.
An appeals court not ready to send her to death row just yet. The court overturned her death sentence and ruled the judge should have allowed Keaton to make a formal statement at her original sentence hearing.
The defense filed six motions in court Wednesday to take the death penalty off the table.
Some their arguments were that Keaton has since gone blind and that her good behavior behind bars the last five and half years should be considered in the judge's decision.
"They keep saying how good she is, but they're not saying the whole story," Deblase said.
Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich was not able to speak to FOX10 News because of a gag order, but said in court, if Keaton gets to speak at her re-sentencing, the victim’s family should also have a say.
"They're saying the past five years, just because she's goody two shoes in jail, that her sentencing should be reduced.....what difference does it make. Why should we turn around and say "it's okay if you killed the kids," Deblase said.
The court has 49 days to resentence Keaton and give her the opportunity to speak before sentencing. That deadline is November 24th.
As for, the children's father, John Deblase. He's on death row at Holman Prison near Atmore, for their murders.
