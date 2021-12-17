A convicted child rapist is heading to prison and he'll never get out.
A jury found Thomas Andrews guilty of sexually assaulting the child last October. Andrews was sentenced yesterday to life with no hope of parole.
Prosecutors say the victim was under the age of 7.
