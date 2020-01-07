A Shalimar man recently released from federal prison after serving time for narcotic trafficking offenses is back in jail, held without bond on drug and weapons charges.
Officials say members of the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the U.S Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Pensacola Resident Office/HIDTA, Fort Walton Beach Police Department, and Crestview Police Department, executed a search warrant at 893 Shalimar Court today. They say among the items seized were approximately one kilogram of heroin, two kilograms of cocaine, two firearms (one of which was stolen), and approximately $138,000 in drug proceeds.
Authorities arrested 39-year old Rodney Jerome McNabb (aka: Hervie Todd III.) He is charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in heroin, and felon in possession of a firearm.
In addition, McNabb was served with an arrest warrant for Aggravated Battery on A Law Enforcement Officer, stemming from a previous traffic stop in Fort Walton Beach in which he fled from officers over the weekend.
“The ongoing vigilance, dedication and courage of these local and federal law enforcement partners is to be applauded,” said Sheriff Larry Ashley. “Working as a team, their combined efforts are once again responsible for helping remove dangerous criminals, drugs, and guns, from our community.”
