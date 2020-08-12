BILOXI, MISS., (WALA) - On Tuesday, August 11, Harrison County Sheriff Troy Peterson announced the arrest of 43-year-old Norman Cook of Biloxi for felony charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana and a felony charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Officials say investigators assigned to the sheriff's office narcotics division, along with special agents of the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, executed a search warrant at 262 Brown Street in Biloxi where they found approximately three ounces of cocaine, 14 grams of crack cocaine, approximately three pounds of high-grade marijuana and assorted paraphernalia indicative of drug distribution.
They say Cook, a convicted felon, unlawfully possessed two semi-automatic pistols and an assault rifle. Authorities say the street value of the drugs were in excess of $25,000 and the seized assets in excess of 100,000.
He was arrested on scene and is being held at the Harrison County Sheriff's Office Adult Detention Center in lieu of a $200,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.