Convicted killer 'Pretty Boy Floyd' recaptured after prison break

RANKIN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Escaped murderer Michael Wilson was captured in Harrison County on Tuesday.

Wilson, 51, escaped from Central Mississippi Correctional Facility this weekend and had been missing since.

He’s currently serving two life sentences for beating two men to death in Biloxi and Gulfport in 2014.

Wilson was captured just before 1 p.m. in Saucier off of School Road.

Harrison County Troy Peterson says they received word of a carjacking that happened at 12:30 p.m. in Jackson County.

The vehicle was spotted 20 minutes later during a traffic stop, where Wilson was taken into jail without incident.

Several employees are on administrative leave following the escape.

“We are placing several employees on administrative leave pending disciplinary action, including management as the investigation continues,” said Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain.

Wilson was believed to have escaped Sunday, but it was later discovered he escaped a day earlier than authorities previously thought.

Richland Police spokesperson Allison Clarke says officers were notified of a bleeding man at O’Reilly Auto Parts on Highway 49 who was refusing to leave on Saturday evening.

Wilson, who had not yet been identified, told officers he had been in an accident in Jackson and asked to be taken to a homeless shelter. Police instead took him to University of Mississippi Medical Center because of the heavy bleeding.

Wilson had given police an alias; Richland police weren’t informed the man they took to the hospital was Wilson until Sunday afternoon.

Wilson had previously been to UMMC before being spotted at O’Reilly. After escaping CMCF on Saturday morning, he told a resident that he had been in a motorcycle crash and convinced the man to take him to the hospital.

Wilson suffered the injury while trying to escape through razor wire surrounding the prison. Mississippi Department of Corrections Commissioner Burl Cain also says he may have an injured right hip.

This isn’t the first time Wilson has escaped prison. He also escaped the South Mississippi Correctional Facility in Leakesville in Greene County in July 2018 after he climbed a fence at Stone County Correctional Institute and escaped. He was recaptured slightly more than two days later in Ocean Springs.

After he was sentenced in 2020 for the escape, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Kathy King Jackson sentenced Wilson as a habitual offender to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections without parole.

According to authorities, he also escaped from a county jail in 2001.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.