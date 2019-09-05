MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA)- Investigators said a convicted killer who only served five years of a 20-year sentence led Alabama State Troopers on a high-speed chase Wednesday night.
Troopers said Richard Chayarath, 25, of Grand Bay refused to stop when they tried to stop him for riding a 1999 Suzuki motorcycle without a headlight. Investigators said Chayarath led them on a chase from Rangeline Road at Hamilton Boulevard to Third Avenue in Bayou La Batre.
According to State Troopers, Chayarath abandoned the motorcycle on Lindburg Street and ran to a home on Hamilton Street. He was captured and arrested on reckless endangerment and attempting to elude charges.
In 2016, Chayarath pleaded guilty to murder for killing 28-year-old Sary Kinn. Kinn was gunned down on Deer River Road on January 1, 2011.
Chayarath was sentenced to 20 years in prison but was released for the five years he served in Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.