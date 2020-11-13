BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA)-- More than a decade ago Kalvin Andreas Snowden was banned from Faulkner State Community College-- now Coastal Alabama Community College-- in Bay Minette for exposing himself on the campus.
That was back in 2007.
Snowden has been banned ever since, but that didn’t stop him from trespassing onto the property Thursday afternoon.
Coastal Alabama police say the 45-year-old was seen running into a building, which was suspicious since there has been limited on-campus activities because of COVID-19.
Police responded and Snowden refused to identify himself.
Snowden tried to get away on foot but officers chased him and were able to make an arrest.
Inside of the car that Snowden had keys for in his pocket they found stolen property from the college and drugs.
Once Snowden was booked into the Baldwin County Jail they learned who he was and that he was banned from the school.
Snowden is considered a sexual predator and has been arrested on multiple college campuses.
As FOX10 News has reported in the past Snowden has pleaded guilty to indecent exposure at least four times, one of those cases was at then Faulkner State in Bay Minette.
Years later in 2014 Snowden was convicted again for a similar crime-- this time across the country--at the University of Washington, where he exposed himself to a student on campus.
In the spring of 2015 Snowden was back on the Gulf Coast accused again of exposing himself on a college campus-- The University of South Alabama-- where university leaders told Fox10 News Snowden was seen committing a sex act in the library.
Snowden is a registered sex offender and has been in and out of jail most of his adult life.
He's been arrested more than 20 times in Baldwin County alone.
His more serious crimes include a conviction for child sexual abuse.
Snowden now faces multiple charges including burglary, theft, assault, attempting to elude and a drug charge.
We're checking in to that assault charge to find out who he's accused of assaulting.
