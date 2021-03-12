MOBILE, ALA. (WALA)- A resisting arrest conviction was upheld for the woman arrested at a Saraland Waffle House in 2018.

The cell video of Chikesia Clemons arrest, quickly spread on social media, ignited protests, and a long fight in court.

The Alabama Criminal Court of Appeals released its decision in a 30-page report Friday and said there were no grounds to overturn her conviction.

In April, 2018, police said Clemons threatened workers after arguing about charges for plastic utensils and the workers called police. During the scuffle with officers, at one point, Clemons top came off and she was exposed.

Clemons was charged with resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. A split jury found her guilty of resisting arrest but acquitted her on the disorderly conduct charge.

In 2019 she was sentenced to a year of informal probation, which she appealed. That appeal was rejected by the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals.

Clemons claimed that since she was acquitted of disorderly conduct, her resistance to what she called unlawful arrest was justified under Alabama law.

In response to that, an appeals court judge ruled that just because she was acquitted, doesn't mean she was unlawfully arrested.

Ultimately, the judge wrote "Clemons has not demonstrated any error in her trial that necessitates the reversal of her conviction. Accordingly, the judgment of the trial court is affirmed."

FOX10 News could not reach Clemons or her attorney for comment.