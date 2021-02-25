Officials with Blue Bell Creameries announced that the Cookies 'n Cream Cone flavor arrived in stores beginning Thursday, February 25.

They say the flavor is a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with chocolate crème filled cookie crumbles, chocolate cone pieces coated in dark chocolate and a chocolate fudge sauce.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising & marketing for Blue Bell. “Imagine our Cookies ’n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl. It’s an ice cream with all of the delicious ingredients of a Cookie Cone. It’s your favorite cone, but in a carton.”

Cookies ’n Cream Cone is available in the half gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Blue Bell introduced the Cookie Cone in 1997, and it was mostly sold in school cafeterias. The product has not been available since 2015. “We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson added. “Cookies ’n Cream Cone is a new twist on an old favorite that we know Cookie Cone fans will enjoy!”

Also, two pint-sized flavors are back for a limited time, Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl. Cotton Candy is a delicious cotton candy flavored ice cream in shades of pink and blue. Orange Swirl is a refreshing swirl of orange sherbet and vanilla ice cream.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of flavors now available in stores visit www.bluebell.com.