Coppertone has announced a recall of some products because of the presence of benzene.
Coppertone, owned by Beiersdorf, is voluntarily recalling specific lots of five Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products manufactured between the dates of Jan. 10, 2021, and June 15, 2021, to the consumer level.
Twelve lots of Coppertone spray products are impacted by this voluntary recall, specifically:
UPC
Product Description
Lot
Manufacturing Date
|00072140028817
|CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN0083J
|1/10/2021
|00072140028817
|CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN0083K
|1/11/2021
|00072140028824
|CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN00854
|1/12/2021
|00072140028824
|CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN00855
|1/14/2021
|00072140028701
|CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN008KU
|3/15/2021
|00072140028701
|CT SPORT MIN SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN008KV
|3/16/2021
|00072140028800
|CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN00BR2
|3/31/2021
|00072140028817
|CT P&S BABY SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN009GH
|3/31/2021
|00072140028824
|CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN00857
|4/6/2021
|00041100005069
|CT SPORT SPRAY SPF50 1.6OZ 24S
|TN00BU3
|5/6/2021
|00072140028800
|CT P&S SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN00CJ4
|6/15/2021
|00072140028824
|CT P&S KIDS SPF50 SPRAY 5OZ 12S
|TN00CJV
|6/15/2021
Benzene is classified as a human carcinogen. Exposure to benzene can occur through inhalation, oral, and skin and it could, depending on the level and extent of exposure, result in an increased risk of cancers including leukemia, and blood cancer of the bone marrow and other blood disorders which can be life-threatening.
Daily exposure to benzene at the levels detected in these affected Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products would not be expected to cause adverse health consequences based on generally accepted exposure modeling by numerous regulatory agencies.
Out of an abundance of caution, the company says, it is recalling certain lots of these specific aerosol sunscreen spray products. To date, Coppertone has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall, according to the recall announcement.
The voluntarily recalled sunscreen spray products are packaged in aerosol cans. The products were distributed nationally in the United States through various retailers. Consumers should stop using these specific Coppertone aerosol sunscreen spray products and dispose of them appropriately.
Beginning on Sept. 30, 2021, at 5 p.m. EST, consumers may contact 1-888-921-1537 with questions Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.
Consumers may also access www.sunscreenrecall2021.com to request a product refund and for additional information.
Coppertone is also notifying its retailers by letter and is arranging for returns of all voluntarily recalled lots of sunscreen spray products. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these aerosol sunscreen spray products.
Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.
- Complete and submit the report Online
- Regular Mail or Fax: Download form or call 1- 800-332-1088 to request a reporting form, then complete and return to the address on the pre-addressed form, or submit by fax to 1-800-FDA-0178
This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
The FDA and other medical authorities recognize the public health benefits of sunscreens and strongly advise the use of sunscreen along with other protective measures from the sun.
