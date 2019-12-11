A bike giveaway hoping to bring the community and law enforcement together will take place next week, just in time for Christmas.
Coastal Security, Mobile Police, Cops for Kids and Santa with a Badge are working together to host this year’s “Shields Providing Wheels” event.
It’s scheduled for next Wednesday, December 18, and will take place at The Locale.
The address is 4128 Government Blvd.
The giveaway begins at 6 p.m.
