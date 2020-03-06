As part of doing business, ships from China enter the Port of Mobile, and so do crew members on board the ship.
Do crew members from these ships take shore leave in Mobile?
Officials with the Alabama State Port Authority say crew members from ships from China are allowed to take shore leave.
But they, and Mobile Public Safety Director James Barber, talked about the precautions.
Port officials say crew members from Chinese ships are allowed to come ashore, that any crew member that has documentation, like visas and green cards, can come ashore.
But, Barber said, "Before they are allowed shore leave, they are screened medically."
Port officials say those crew members must also present documentation to customs before stepping off the ship, and are met by a federal regulatory official before they can step foot on u.s. soil.
Another point of interest: crew members for ships are changed out with new replacement crews flying in.
Barber said, "The Coast Guard screens those crew members coming in to make sure they haven't been in country, like in China, during the incubation period. In other words they've been out of the country long enough that it's okay for them to come into the port."
And port officials say, under the current coronavirus security measures, anyone flying in from an affected country is screened at international airports and, if someone shows symptoms, they're quarantined.
Barber said, "I'm very satisfied that everybody has thought of all this stuff and how to treat it if does get here and are we doing everything we can to prevent it."
The public safety director also said Mobile County's Health Officer told him if there's a sick crew member, that person is quarantined on the ship unless it's life threatening.
Barber also says the facility preparing itself for treating coronavirus patients is University Hospital.
