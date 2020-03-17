MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- For most of us it’s a first in our lifetime.
Catholic churches in Mobile and across the country are closing their doors as the world and our nation copes with the coronavirus pandemic.
It’s a measure not seen in more than 100 years according to Mobile Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi.
“1918 and the spanish flu epidemic when church services were suspended or curtailed,” said Archbishop Rodi.
Starting Wednesday, March 18th mass and all Catholic worship services are canceled through Palm Sunday on April 5th.
Although they will not hold any services Archbishop Rodi is requesting that all Catholic churches stay open so people can pray on their own.
Parishioners like Holly Moore made sure to attend their final mass for a few weeks.
Moore attends Little Flower Catholic Church in midtown and says she noticed a lot more people there Tuesday night.
“I think everybody wanted to have this last chance to get in there before everything kind of starts tomorrow.”
Although it won’t be the same, she and her family will continue to pray, as the archbishop has urged all church members to do along with watching mass online.
“But it’s different than actually receiving Jesus in the Eucharist which is the main point of why we go to mass. So it’s sad that we won’t get that anymore but we know it’s for the best of the community and the world to just step back and be with our family at home for a little while and allow this thing to pass,” said Moore.
For the time being baptisms and weddings without mass will still go on, but with limited people.
Funerals with or without mass will not be celebrated in churches.
Archbishop Rodi says now is the time to be concerned not just for our own well being, but our neighbors too.
“To be concerned about neighbors and each other, use common sense and follow the advice that we get from civil authorities.”
Catholic Social Services, which serves 25,000 people along the gulf coast will still provide assistance.
More information can be found in the full statement from Archbishop Rodi attached below.
