BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA)--Countless life changes amid the coronavirus pandemic has many families counting their blessings.
For one couple it’s as simple as using Skype.
At 88 and 84 respectively, JD and Roberta Thames have never been apart for more than a week.
“I met him at 15 and a half and he asked me to marry him on the second date and I thought ‘oh! now wait a minute,’ so he said, ‘well how did it take me three and a half years to reel you in?"
But the coronavirus has thrown a wrench in their 65 year streak.
March 24, 2020 marks day 12 of not seeing each other in person.
JD is a navy veteran who served in the Korean War.
He’s lived at William F. Green State Veterans home in Bay Minette for two years.
His wife, Roberta, has visited every single morning since he’s been there.
“We’d play bingo or we would come in and sing or we’d play trivia. Just a lot of things and I enjoyed that as much as he did,” said Roberta Thames.
Although the veterans home is now closed to visitors that hasn’t stopped Roberta from seeing him every day at 10:00 a.m.
“Is this the first time you’ve really used skype? Yes. Now we’ve done Facetime, but not with him because he can’t. You know, his little flip phone won’t do that.
Thanks to the veterans home staff who help them and other families Skype each morning.
“He looks good and he’s still got a sense of humor and he teases me about things that I won’t say on the air, but anyway…”
At this point their time apart is indefinite, but being able to Skype takes the sting off.
“The skyping has been amazing. We get to see, it’s like being there, you know.”
Roberta says she is so thankful to the staff at William F. Green for taking the time to help families connect while they’re apart.
Roberta and JD will be married 66 years on May 4th.
