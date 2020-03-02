Mobile County health officials held a news conference Monday to bring the public up to date on the latest preparations for coronavirus and what you can do if you have concerns.
Health officials say there are no coronavirus cases in Mobile, and they depend a lot on you and your health care provider to monitor symptoms.
Coronavirus is spreading around the world seemingly by the minute, but Mobile County health officials say it isn't here in Mobile.
Even if you suspect you, or someone you know, may have coronavirus, Dr. Rendi Murphree an epidemiologist with the Mobile County Health Department, said, "We are only testing people who are sick enough to be hospitalized, so, if you're older or have an underlying condition and get a respiratory infection, it may require support at the hospital. In that situation then, we might authorize testing for that individual, but, the course of action is the same: stay in the hospital or you stay at home until you're well."
But all of the testing for coronavirus in Alabama is being done in Montgomery, so it would seem Mobile health officials face a challenge.
Dr. Murphree said, "It's going to be tough for us to identify when those milder infections are occurring and when the coronavirus is being transmitted in the community and causing milder infections, because, right now, we're not authorized to test those people."
But even with Mobile free of the coronavirus, health officials say people may need to take extra precautions, and may even want to make lifestyle changes.
Dr. Murphree said, "It's primarily in the hands of businesses and schools and churches to sort of dust off their plans and to increase, disinfect, or encouraging different practices. We may have to change masks at some churches or we may have to go from handshaking to elbowing or something of that nature."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.