MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)--With more than 84,000 cases of the Coronavirus confirmed worldwide there’s growing concern over an outbreak in the United States.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is hoping to arm every state and local health department with Coronavirus test kits by the end of next week.
However, in Alabama no test for Coronavirus is available at any county health department, doctors office or urgent care.
Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health says that won’t be changing by next Friday.
“While it would be very good if we could have that done by next week, at this point in time I am not certain if our laboratory has entered into the process to be able to complete that,” said Dr. Landers.
Dr. Landers says they are working closely with the CDC to start testing for Coronavirus as soon as possible, but she doubts it can happen by next week.
She says any testing for Coronavirus will be done at the state health department’s Bureau of Clinical Laboratories in Montgomery.
State health leaders say people who need to be hospitalized are the patients who will be tested.
They say this is because hospital staff are trained to isolate and evaluate people with respiratory illnesses like the Coronavirus.
“If a person is determined to be at risk for COVID and they need to be tested, all testing needs to be approved through the ADPH. We have specific procedures for that that has been sent out to our physicians through our health alert network.”
Alabama public health leaders are monitoring people who have traveled to places where there have been outbreaks, or been exposed to people who have, through their “movement and monitoring program.”
So far they have monitored more than 100 people in Alabama who had high risk factors for the Coronavirus, but have not found any of those people to be infected and there has not been any need for further testing.
“The citizens of Alabama need to know that the ADPH has been planning, continues to plan, has a process in place and is closely monitoring as well as following the guidance of the CDC.”
Anyone who thinks they have the Coronavirus should see a doctor immediately and notify staff about recent travel and symptoms before going to the doctor’s office or emergency room.
People who think they've been infected are also encouraged to “self report” by calling the state health department.
The department is expected to share updates on what they're doing to prepare for the Coronavirus on Monday.
