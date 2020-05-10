When you walk into Government Plaza in the near future, you're going to have to walk past something else beside security checkpoints.
FOX10 News Stream
Featured Links
That Alabama tax man might take a bite out of those federal stimulus check hitting bank acco…
In response to Gov. Kay Ivey’s updated Safer-at-Home order:
The Baldwin County School System announced the district's Elementary and Secondary Teacher o…
A member of Vice President Mike Pence's staff has tested positive for the coronavirus, two s…
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has issued two supplemental states of emergency orders.
The U.S. unemployment rate hit 14.7% in April, the highest rate since the Great Depression, …
Some indications that COVID-19 is affecting at least one department in the City of Mobile, a…
FOX10 News giving you the facts about the coronavirus. With restrictions being eased, and mo…
She was a year old when the 1918 flu pandemic swept across the globe. Thursday, May 7th -- a…
The Mobile County Health Department released data on Thursday showing how Alabama and Mobile…
'It's different when it hits your household,' widow of South Alabama professor who died of COVID-19 speaks out
Jennifer Axsmith is the widow of University of South Alabama professor Dr. Brian Axsmith. Ax…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Could some Alabama counties be taken out of the Safer at Home order, while others stay in them?
COVID-19 is going to make voting in the upcoming runoff election different from what you've …
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department on Thursday said it is dropping the criminal case a…
A member of the US Navy who serves as one of President Donald Trump's personal valets has t…
Nearly 3.2 million laid-off workers applied for unemployment benefits last week as the busin…
A restaurant in Amsterdam is offering a four-course menu, served to guests while they sit in…
Two customers shot two McDonald's employees in Oklahoma City Wednesday after they were told …
Street artist Banksy unveiled a new artwork honoring health care workers that he donated to …
An elementary teacher in Indiana was missing her students, so her wife created a way for the…
FOX10 News is working to answer your COVID-19 questions...from stimulus checks to your healt…
States across the country are reopening, but according to a researcher at Johns Hopkins Univ…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff's Department confirmed the death of a medica…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
Legislation offered in the state Senate this week would limit the powers of the governor and…
After registering new cases in the mid-20s for the past three days, COVID cases jumped into …
Certain asymptomatic, high-risk people can now be tested for COVID-19 at state’s Bureau of Clinical Laboratories
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WALA) - The Alabama Department of Public Health Bureau of Clinical Laborat…
Mobile County Public School officials announced plans Wednesday for graduating seniors in th…
Mobile COVID-19 Unified Command press briefing for May 6th
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will look to new ways to expand coronavirus testing, includ…
Applications are now available for businesses that would like to apply for grants under the …
The Blue Angels fly over Dallas for healthcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight.
Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference regarding COVID-19 in Miami Gardens
Despite local sheriff not enforcing governor's order Stockton restaurant still won't serve customers inside
A Stockton café owner says just because the Baldwin County Sheriff will not enforce the stat…
Maintaining healthy blood pressure levels is always important, but even more so in the era o…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – FOX10 News is committed to getting the facts about how the government’…
It’s not like the epidemic of COVID-19 cases at long-term care facilities took Alabama nursi…
Baldwin County Sheriff Hoss Mack has asked Governor Kay Ivey to lift restrictions on busines…
Mobile County's sheriff joined other city leaders Tuesday demonstrating new steps they are t…
Good news for shut down businesses in Mobile hoping to get some financial help.
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Foosackly's who is known for its world-class chicken fingers and cheek…
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A biology professor at the University of South Alabama died after con…
City of Mobile and Mobile County Health Department COVID-19 Update for May 5
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) At least two sheriffs in the state of Alabama have announced that they w…
Governor Ron DeSantis press conference regarding COVID-19 at a Sarasota County testing site.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Many African Americans watching protests calling for easing restrict…
The national meat shortage has come for Wendy's.
It's a pesky problem: As soon as you strap on your cloth face mask and head out the door, yo…
COVID-19 Info
COVID-19 Info
Did not find what you were looking for? Try the site search below.
Top Videos
Most Popular Stories
-
Police identify man shot and killed on Springhill Avenue
-
Mobile business owners making final touches before welcoming guests back inside this week
-
COVID-19 in Alabama: More than 10,000 confirmed cases statewide
-
Man found dead on Kooiman and Blackman Street
-
VIDEO: Man jumps onto moving semi-truck and drinks wine straight from its valve
-
Juvenile charged with robbing Buck's Gas Station in Foley
-
Eagle Scout from Troop 49 in Gulf Shores sinks shrimp boat for Eagle Project
-
Teen finds $135,000 near ATM and turns the money in to police
-
Ask a COVID-19 Question: Zip Code of Patients with COVID-19
-
Alabama reopening met with mix of relief, concern