MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Completing its third week in operation, the Mobile Civic Center vaccination site hit 1,000 doses a day this – 1,002 on Thursday, to be precise.

The vaccination site is a partnership between the city of Mobile and the University of South Alabama Health System. Vaccinating 1,000 people a day is a goal Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson laid out at the beginning of the week.

“On Friday (of last week), we had over 500 doses, and we were super excited last Friday,” said Natalie Fox, who is coordinating the effort for USA Health. “So, I can’t tell you how thrilled we all are. It was a long day. We all pulled together and worked very hard last night. We were all here ’til well after 6 o’clock to finish everything up.”

The volume could rise next week, with the Alabama Department of Public Health selecting it as one of four Mobile locations that will get more vaccine for mass vaccination clinics. Mobile is one of eight cities where the state will set up these sites, and the Civic Center is one of four locations in Mobile.

The Civic Center, which normally inoculates during the week, will hold an event a week from Saturday primarily for Mobile County educators.

The state leaned heavily on hospitals, often using sites like the Civic Center that already have been distributing the vaccine. Rendi Murphree, director of the Mobile County Health Department’s Bureau of Disease Surveillance and Environmental Services, called it a “very exciting partnership” between public health departments and hospitals.

But Murphree warned that it may be hard for people to schedule appointments for the next few days because the hospitals already are booked.

“Some of them have very long lists of people who have been on a wait list for vaccine. … They’re filling a lot of those appointments by using the folks who are already on their wait lists,” she said at a briefing on Friday. “So don’t get too frustrated if you know an appointment is not available for you at the place that you want to go.”

Murphree said the state effort will increase supply but will not disturb her agency’s program.

“There’s really no impact,” she said.

What will have an impact is overall supply shortages. Public health officials still have many fewer doses than they need. The Mobile County Health Department will hold a vaccination even Monday in Mount Vernon. It was supposed to take place Saturday, but the department postponed it because of weather.

Murphree said the department plans to distribute 1,800 first doses next week.

“We will provide first doses when we have it,” she said.

When it comes to enforcing eligibility rules, the Murphree took a harder line than state health officials. On Friday, Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said it was not practical to verify whether people have one of the covered occupations. But Murphree said people coming to one of her agency’s clinics should being an employee badge, business card or pay stub to demonstrated eligibility.

“We do not accept doctor’s notes, or employer notes that say, ‘This person really needs to get a vaccine and is eligible,’” she said. “That does not work.”

Fox, the USA Health official, said she is proud of the efficiency that the company has achieved at the Civic Center.

“Right now, a patient can expect to be with us for about an hour to an hour and a half,” she said. “I would love to keep everybody at an hour, and we were working really hard to do that. But sometimes during our peak times, it can definitely get closer to an hour and a half.”