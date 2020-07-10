Mobile has set another record for the number of COVID-19 cases reported in one day: a 100 percent increase in one day.

Friday, the Mobile County Health Department reported 203 cases

That is almost twice the number of cases from Thursday.

Why?

Epidemiologist Dr. Rendi Murphree said, "Did a laboratory or two, you know, send a lot of results that had maybe been backlogged? I don't know the answer to that question yet. I fear that it is a real increase, but, we know that, from time to time, there are some other explanations and, so, I will be taking a close look at that this weekend to see if there is anything other than just the large and widespread and rapid community transmission behind that number."

The number of deaths reported by the health department went up by one Friday, and the number of hospitalizations went up by six.

But Murphree said the numbers of deaths and hospitalizations are "absolutely underestimates" because, there are so many lab reports, contact tracers can't keep up with investigations.

She said the department knows from the Alabama Instant Management System that the number of people in the hospital with a COVID positive test doubled in about seven days from an average of about 65 to 75 this time last week to 150's, 170's this week.

Murphree is asking if you can avoid elective surgery or an emergency room visit, try to do so to help keep beds open.