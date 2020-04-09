MOBILE, Ala.(WALA) -- Springhill Medical Center reporting a dozen of its employees have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last three weeks. Springhill going public in an effort to be transparent and let the community know what they're facing.

Of those 12 employees a couple of them are already back at work after being cleared -- while most of them continue to self-isolate and recover at home still within the 14 period from the onset of symptoms.

"Of the dozen that tested positive -- all have recovered at home with the exception of one who was hospitalized briefly and that employee is fine as well," said Jeff St. Clair, Springhill Medical Center President & CEO.

St. Clair says about half of the positive Covid-19 employees work in patient-care areas -- meaning some are nurses -- while the rest work in support roles in other areas of the hospital.

"I will tell you something that is very interesting -- we have three Covid units set up here at Springhill. Not a single positive came from anybody working on the isolation units. So these are most like community acquired," said St. Clair.

He says it speaks well to the extreme measures that are currently in place at Springhill to keep patients and the more than 1,200 employees safe.

"They do know the risks -- but I think they also know a hospital work environment is probably safest place in the community you can be. Everybody is in a mask. All our patients are in masks when we transport. Everyone gets their temperature taken when they cross the threshold to come back in the building. Everyone knows to self-report any type of Covid-type symptoms," explained St. Clair.

St. Clair says at any given time they've had up to 30 Covid-19 patients to as low as 15 with an additional 10-to-20 cases pending test results.