12 NYPD members have died from suspected cases of coronavirus and nearly 20% of its uniformed workforce is out sick

The New York City Police Department has lost its 12th member to a suspected case of coronavirus.

NYPD Auxiliary Police Officer Ramon Roman died on Sunday from coronavirus-related complications, according to a daily coronavirus report from the NYPD.

Nearly 20% of its uniformed workforce is out sick.

The city is a hotspot for the virus, with more than 68,000 cases and 2,700 fatalitie s . The city's hospitals have been struggling to maintain the space, personnel and equipment to treat the growing number of patients.

On Monday, 6,974 uniformed members of the NYPD were out sick, accounting for 19.3% of the Department's uniformed workforce, according to the report. That number has jumped from 12% on March 28.

Currently, 1,935 uniformed members and 293 civilian members tested positive for the coronavirus, the NYPD said.

NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea previously said that while they were not close to implementing 12-hour shifts, they would do so if necessary.

Some recovered officers returned to work Friday, a law enforcement source told CNN, which delays the necessity to implement 12-hour shifts on the department.

"Now we're getting the first wave back," said the official. "By next week, we could be getting hundreds back."

The NYPD said it is cracking down on social and religious gatherings.

Over the weekend, police used sirens and played social distancing messages over their PA system in Borough Park to break up a large gathering for a funeral in the Hasidic Jewish community that did not follow social distancing guidelines, according to CNN affiliate WPIX.

In a 24-hour period, officers visited 2,419 supermarkets, 6,959 bars and restaurants, 1,238 public places and 3,288 personal care facilities.

Nobody was arrested or issued summonses in relation to the visits, the NYPD said.

CNN's Laura Ly and Mark Morales contributed to this report.