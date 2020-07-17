BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The City of Bay Minette on Thursday advised residents that two city employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.
The following message was posted to the City of Bay Minette Facebook page:
Please be advised that two City of Bay Minette employees have tested positive this week for COVID-19. Their illnesses are being managed in accordance with the City’s Workplace Safety Guidelines. One employee works in the City’s Public Works Department and the other works at the Bay Minette Public Library. Upon receiving notification of the test results, the City conducted extensive cleaning at both facilities. The City has previously put measures in place to protect our employees and the public, including the use of plexiglass and glass barriers at customer service counters. The City will continue to monitor and adapt our safety measures during this ever-changing situation.
(0) comments
