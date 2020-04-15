Organizers of the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture have officially canceled the event scheduled for July 1-5 in New Orleans.

"New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell bravely recommended yesterday that no large events take place in New Orleans in 2020, and ESSENCE fully supports that decision," the organization released in a statement.

"After continued monitoring of the evolving developments in the COVID-19 global pandemic and remaining in close contact and collaboration with our partners in the City of New Orleans and State of Louisiana, we are confirming today that we will no longer move forward with the 2020 ESSENCE Festival of Culture live experience – and look forward to returning to New Orleans in 2021."

Among those scheduled to perform during the festival were headliners Janet Jackson and Bruno Mars.

Officials say refunds will be issued for all tickets sold for the 2020 festival.

Officials also announced that their new ESSENCE Studios streaming platform will host the first-ever ESSENCE Festival of Culture: The Virtual Edition over July 4th weekend as a multi-day experience and benefit celebration.

They say this festival experience will be extended to communities around the world like never-before, with unfettered access to the power, purpose and party that has made the ESSENCE Festival the largest cultural, entertainment and empowerment experience in the world. Women across the globe and their families will engage in interactive, live opportunities to be inspired, empowered, entertained and transformed as they enter a new economic, spiritual and wellness journey ahead.

In addition, the virtual Festival will be a benefit celebration in honor and support of the City of New Orleans, which has been a partner over the Festival’s 26 years and continues to be especially hard hit during this crisis.