MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Crowne Health Care of Citronelle said 24 of its 63 residents are fighting COVID-19. 

According to the nursing home, none of the cases are serious enough to require hospitalization.

Six employees have also tested positive for the virus. So far during the pandemic, no residents or employees at the Citronelle facility have died.

Other Crowne Health Care facilities in Mobile County have reported several deaths of patients and employees who tested positive for the coronavirus.

