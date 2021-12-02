The U.S Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is working with the Minnesota Department of Health and the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene to investigate a confirmed case of COVID-19 caused by the Omicron variant.

The CDC says the individual, a resident of Minnesota, developed mild symptoms on Nov. 22 and sought COVID-19 testing on Nov. 24. The person has since recovered. The individual traveled to New York City and attended the Anime NYC 2021 convention at the Javits Center from November 19-21.

The CDC recommends people follow COVID-19 prevention strategies. Everyone 5 years and older should get vaccinated and get a booster shot, if recommended. Get tested if you have symptoms and stay home if you are sick.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said: