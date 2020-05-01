MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A long-term care facility is now reporting that a second employee has died of COVID-19.

Crowne Health Care of Mobile was disinfected by the Alabama National Guard a week ago today following an outbreak of the virus at the facility.

The facility says 25 residents have currently tested positive for the deadly disease and that 22 of those residents are hospitalized.

The facility houses 93 long-term residents.

They say 54 employees have tested positive and two have died as a result of the virus.

These latest numbers have brought the death toll to 19 (17 residents and two employees) at the facility which is located on Navco Road.

Friday, April 24, Alabama National Guardsmen were suited up from head to toe at Crowne Health Care of Mobile.

In a video shot by the guard, it shows the crew armed with disinfectant and cleaning materials in effort to get a growing outbreak under control.

At the time of the cleaning, spokeswoman Frances Coleman told FOX10 News, “they offered to come and we are so grateful."