Vaccine clinic at Alabama Cruise Terminal

Cars are lined up as people wait to receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the Alabama Cruise Terminal Thursday morning, Feb. 25, 2021. Officials report no lines at midmorning during the clinic offered on March 22.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile County Health Department is hosting a second dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

Clinic hours are from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This is for people who received their first dose of the Moderna vaccine on Feb. 25.

Make sure bring you vaccination card with you.

